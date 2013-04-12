* India's highest traded 8.12 percent 2020 bond yield slides to 7.74 percent from 7.80 percent from its close on Wednesday, tracking a sharp overnight drop in crude oil prices. * Bond markets were closed on Thursday for a local holiday. * The 10-year bond yield, however, holds steady at 7.90 percent, with the paper gradually fading in significance amid expectations it would be replaced as the benchmark. * The 10-year has outstanding paper of 700 billion rupees. The central bank has previously replaced benchmark debt when it surpasses 600 billion-700 billion rupees. * The demand and the cutoffs at the second debt auction of the fiscal year will be keenly watched. The government plans to sell 150 billion rupees of bonds later in the day. * Crucial industrial output data and consumer inflation data due later in the day will be watched for cementing views at the central bank's May 3 policy review. Wholesale price inflation data will be released on Monday. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)