BUZZ-India's United Spirits hits 2-1/2-mth high; co posts gains in margins, revenue
** United Spirits Ltd rises as much as 10.30 pct to 2,307.90 rupees, its highest since March 15
* Indian shares perceived to be defensive gain following the disappointing earnings of the more cyclical Infosys Ltd , dealers say. * Infosys forecast lower revenue growth than analysts had expected for this fiscal year, citing a challenging global economy, sending its shares tumbling nearly 18 percent. * By contrast, consumer-focussed defensive stocks gain: ITC Ltd is up 2.7 percent, while Hindustan Unilever Ltd gains 1.4 percent. * Among other defensives, drug-maker Cipla Ltd gains 0.9 percent, while Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd is up 0.7 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
