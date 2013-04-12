* Indian shares perceived to be defensive gain following the disappointing earnings of the more cyclical Infosys Ltd , dealers say. * Infosys forecast lower revenue growth than analysts had expected for this fiscal year, citing a challenging global economy, sending its shares tumbling nearly 18 percent. * By contrast, consumer-focussed defensive stocks gain: ITC Ltd is up 2.7 percent, while Hindustan Unilever Ltd gains 1.4 percent. * Among other defensives, drug-maker Cipla Ltd gains 0.9 percent, while Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd is up 0.7 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)