Indian rapeseed falls for 3rd straight day, hits over 2-yr low
NEW DELHI, May 31 Indian rapeseed futures closed lower for the third straight day on Wednesday, touching their lowest in over two years due to low demand.
India's industrial production growth slowed to 0.6 percent in February from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday. * India's annual consumer price inflation slowed to 10.39 percent in March from the previous month, government data showed on Friday.
