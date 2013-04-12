* USD/INR eases after March retail inflation slows, adding to hopes of a rate cut at the May 3 review, say dealers. The pair is at 54.43/44 after rising to 54.53 in earlier trade, previous close of 54.52/53. * "The market is moving as per demand and supply. Flows are broadly matched," says a private bank dealer. * India's industrial production growth slowed to 0.6 percent in February from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday. * India's annual consumer price inflation slowed to 10.39 percent in March from the previous month, government data showed on Friday. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/ subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)