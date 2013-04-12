* India's 1-year overnight interest swap (OIS) rate touches a new 20-month low on hopes slowing consumer inflation and still sluggish industrial output will pressure the central bank to lower interest rates at its May 3 policy review. * The 1-year swap rate hit a session low of 7.37 percent, its lowest since 7.33 percent on Aug. 11, 2011. The OIS closed at 7.39 percent on Wednesday, the last trading session before Thursday's market holiday. * Industrial output barely grew in February and retail inflation edged towards single-digits in March, data showed earlier on Friday. * However, dealers will scrutinise wholesale price inflation data on Monday for further cues. * The benchmark 5-year swap rate was unchanged at 7.16 percent. (archana.narayan@thomsonreuters.com / archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)