Indian rapeseed falls for 3rd straight day, hits over 2-yr low
NEW DELHI, May 31 Indian rapeseed futures closed lower for the third straight day on Wednesday, touching their lowest in over two years due to low demand.
* India's 1-year overnight interest swap (OIS) rate touches a new 20-month low on hopes slowing consumer inflation and still sluggish industrial output will pressure the central bank to lower interest rates at its May 3 policy review. * The 1-year swap rate hit a session low of 7.37 percent, its lowest since 7.33 percent on Aug. 11, 2011. The OIS closed at 7.39 percent on Wednesday, the last trading session before Thursday's market holiday. * Industrial output barely grew in February and retail inflation edged towards single-digits in March, data showed earlier on Friday. * However, dealers will scrutinise wholesale price inflation data on Monday for further cues. * The benchmark 5-year swap rate was unchanged at 7.16 percent. (archana.narayan@thomsonreuters.com / archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
NEW DELHI, May 31 Indian rapeseed futures closed lower for the third straight day on Wednesday, touching their lowest in over two years due to low demand.
May 31 V2 Retail Ltd: * Says appointed Vipin Kaushik as CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: