Indian rapeseed falls for 3rd straight day, hits over 2-yr low
NEW DELHI, May 31 Indian rapeseed futures closed lower for the third straight day on Wednesday, touching their lowest in over two years due to low demand.
* India's three day cash rates trading at 7.55/7.60 percent versus Wednesday's close of 7.80/7.90 percent. * Indian money markets were closed on Thursday for a local holiday. * Repo bids fall to lowest in four sessions at 829 billion rupees. * Liquidity may continue to remain tight next week, though repo borrowings may slightly drop to 600-700 billion rupees on an average being the second week of the reporting fortnight. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
May 31 V2 Retail Ltd: * Says appointed Vipin Kaushik as CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: