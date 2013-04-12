* India's three day cash rates trading at 7.55/7.60 percent versus Wednesday's close of 7.80/7.90 percent. * Indian money markets were closed on Thursday for a local holiday. * Repo bids fall to lowest in four sessions at 829 billion rupees. * Liquidity may continue to remain tight next week, though repo borrowings may slightly drop to 600-700 billion rupees on an average being the second week of the reporting fortnight. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)