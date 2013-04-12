* Indian banking shares rise after data showing slower March retail inflation added to hopes the central bank could cut interest rates at its May 3 review, with value buying also playing a role after recent share losses. * State Bank of India Ltd gains 2.1 percent, ICICI Bank Ltd is up 0.3 percent and HDFC Bank is up 0.5 percent. * India's annual consumer price inflation slowed to 10.39 percent in March from the previous month, government data showed on Friday. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)