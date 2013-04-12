BRIEF-Versabank Q2 diluted earnings per share of $0.07
* Qtrly net income of $2.1 million , up $0.3 million from a year ago
April 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Landesbank Berlin AG
Issue Amount A$100 million
Maturity Date May 2, 2016
Coupon 3.350 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 3.35 pct
Payment Date May 2, 2013
Lead Manager(s) LBB
Ratings A1 (Moody's)
Listing Berlin
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000LBB0DD9
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Qtrly net income of $2.1 million , up $0.3 million from a year ago
HONG KONG, May 31 Hong Kong real estate company Nan Fung Development Limited set a lump sum land sales record on Wednesday by buying a commercial plot for HK$24.6 billion ($3.16 billion), the Lands Department said, after the previous record of HK$23.3 billion was set this month.