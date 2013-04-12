April 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower Caisse Amortissement de la Dette Sociale

(CADES)

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date April 25, 2023

Coupon 4.125 pct

Reoffer price 119.032

Yield 2.007 pct

Spread 39.5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 22, 2013

Lead Manager(s) HSBC

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law French

Notes The issue size will total 5.274 billion

euro when fungible

ISIN FR0011037001

Temp ISIN FR0011472836

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.