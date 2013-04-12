April 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Kommunekredit
Issue Amount 150 million euro
Maturity Date April 19, 2029
Coupon 2.34 pct
Issue price Par
Payment Date April 19, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0919246099
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.