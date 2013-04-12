April 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Atrium European Real Estate Ltd
Issue Amount 350 million euro
Maturity Date April 20, 2020
Coupon 4.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.569
Yield 4.072 pct
Spread 290 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent 346.2bp
over the 3.25 pct January 04, 2020 DBR
Payment Date April 19, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & HSBC
Ratings BBB- (S&P) & BBB- (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS0918754895
Data supplied by International Insider.