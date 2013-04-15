* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fall 0.41 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is down 0.99 percent. * Asian shares fell on Monday after global equities and commodities slumped late last week on weak U.S. growth and rekindled worries in the euro zone, turning investor sentiment cautious ahead of a batch of Chinese data due later in the day. * Foreign institutional investors were net sellers of 285.9 million rupees worth of stock on Friday, provisional exchange data showed. * India's March WPI-based inflation data due around 0630 GMT. Any soft number will add to expectations of a rate cut after retail inflation eased and output growth remained muted. * India's headline inflation probably declined to 6.4 percent in March, the slowest rate in more than three years, but high food inflation remains a challenge for the central bank as it ponders further rate cuts to revive Asia's third largest economy. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com /; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)