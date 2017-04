* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield seen edging lower tracking global lower crude prices. It closed 3 basis points lower at 7.87 percent on Friday. * Brent crude oil fell to a nine-month low near $101 a barrel on Friday as a broad investor sell-off in commodities triggered a fall as much as $3 a barrel, but the global oil benchmark pared losses in afternoon New York trade as bargain hunters emerged. * Markets will focus on the wholesale price inflation data due at 6 GMT, the last key indicator ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's policy review on May 3. * Hopes of central bank rate cuts were reinforced by data on Friday showing industrial output barely grew in February while retail inflation edged towards single-digits in March. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)