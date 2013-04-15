* USD/INR is seen opening stronger compared with its
previous close of 54.52/53, tracking lower regional equities.
* Traders are looking ahead at wholesale price inflation data on
Monday which will be key in setting expectations ahead of the
Reserve Bank of India's May 3 policy review, after cutting
interest rates at each of its two previous meetings this year.
* Wholesale prices have likely risen an annual 6.40 percent in
March, a Reuters poll showed.
* The pair is seen opening around 54.62 and moving in a 54.45 to
54.75 range during the session.
* The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore are
lower by 0.41 percent. Domestic shares are seen opening lower
and may support the pair.
* Asian currencies were trading positive with the dollar. See
for a snapshot.
* The dollar got off to a weaker start against the yen on
Monday, well below last week's four-year high after the United
States explicitly said it would watch to ensure Japan's policies
were not aimed at weakening its currency.
(archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/
archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)