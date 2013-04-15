* USD/INR is seen opening stronger compared with its previous close of 54.52/53, tracking lower regional equities. * Traders are looking ahead at wholesale price inflation data on Monday which will be key in setting expectations ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's May 3 policy review, after cutting interest rates at each of its two previous meetings this year. * Wholesale prices have likely risen an annual 6.40 percent in March, a Reuters poll showed. * The pair is seen opening around 54.62 and moving in a 54.45 to 54.75 range during the session. * The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore are lower by 0.41 percent. Domestic shares are seen opening lower and may support the pair. * Asian currencies were trading positive with the dollar. See for a snapshot. * The dollar got off to a weaker start against the yen on Monday, well below last week's four-year high after the United States explicitly said it would watch to ensure Japan's policies were not aimed at weakening its currency. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/ archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)