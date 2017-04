* USD/INR edges higher to 54.74/75 versus its previous close of 54.52/53, tracking lower regional shares as weaker-than-expected U.S. and Chinese data raises concerns about the global economic outlook. * The pair is seen moving in a 54.65 to 54.85 range until the inflation data due around 0600 GMT. * Most Asian currencies, however, trading mildly stronger compared to the dollar and may limit the dollar upside. See for a snapshot. * Wholesale price inflation data will be key in setting expectations ahead of the RBI's May 3 policy review. WPI is expected to have risen an annual 6.40 percent in March, a Reuters poll showed. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)