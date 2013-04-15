* Gold loan finance companies slump after a crash in prices of the yellow metal, which will potentially reduce the value of the collateral held by these companies. * Muthoot Finance Ltd. falls 16.5 percent, while Manappuram Finance Ltd. is down 9.1 percent. * Gold prices fell 5 percent on Friday, the biggest drop since December 2008. * The Times of India reported quoting unnamed sources that the Reserve Bank of India has moved into 'high-alert' mode after the crash in gold prices and will seek information from gold loan companies. (link.reuters.com/jub47t) (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com /; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)