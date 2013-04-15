* Indian shares fall for a second day, with the BSE index falling 0.3 percent and the 50-share NSE index losing 0.27 percent. * Infosys Ltd falls 1.8 percent, extending falls after plunging 21.3 percent on Friday after it issued lower-than-expected revenue guidance. * Among other IT stocks, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd drops down 1.1 percent after falling 1.6 percent on Friday. * Lower shares track Asian stocks, which are falling on Monday after weaker-than-expected U.S. and Chinese data raised concerns about the global economic outlook. * However, Indian oil marketing companies such as Hindustan Petroleum Corpor Ltd are gaining on hopes a slump in crude prices would lower the cost of under-recoveries. * Hindustan Petroleum Corp gains 3.9 percent, Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd is up 4.3 percent, while Indian Oil Corp Ltd rises 3.8 percent. * Traders are now monitoring India's March WPI-based inflation data due around 0600 GMT. A Reuters poll expects a 6.4 percent rise. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)