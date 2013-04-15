* Indian shares fall for a second day, with the BSE index
falling 0.3 percent and the 50-share NSE index
losing 0.27 percent.
* Infosys Ltd falls 1.8 percent, extending falls after
plunging 21.3 percent on Friday after it issued
lower-than-expected revenue guidance.
* Among other IT stocks, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
drops down 1.1 percent after falling 1.6 percent on Friday.
* Lower shares track Asian stocks, which are falling on Monday
after weaker-than-expected U.S. and Chinese data raised concerns
about the global economic outlook.
* However, Indian oil marketing companies such as Hindustan
Petroleum Corpor Ltd are gaining on hopes a slump in
crude prices would lower the cost of under-recoveries.
* Hindustan Petroleum Corp gains 3.9 percent, Bharat Petroleum
Corp Ltd is up 4.3 percent, while Indian Oil Corp Ltd
rises 3.8 percent.
* Traders are now monitoring India's March WPI-based inflation
data due around 0600 GMT. A Reuters poll expects a 6.4 percent
rise.
