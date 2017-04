* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 2 bps to 7.85 percent as tumbling global crude oil and gold prices are seen easing inflationary pressures. * Brent and U.S. crude futures fell more than $1 on Monday after Chinese and U.S. data stoked investors' concerns of a slowdown in economic growth in the world's top oil consumers. * Gold's fall to a 2-year low also supported bonds as investors were seen selling bullion in favour of other safe haven assets. * Caution ahead of the wholesale price inflation data due at around 0600 GMT, the last key indicator ahead of the RBI's policy review on May 3, capped the debt rally. * Wholesale prices have likely risen an annual 6.40 percent in March, a Reuters poll showed. * Hopes of central bank rate cuts were reinforced by data on Friday showing industrial output barely grew in February while retail inflation edged towards single-digits in March. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)