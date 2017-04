* USD/INR trading stronger at 54.58/59 versus its previous close of 54.52/53, but off the day's high of 54.7950 after March inflation data surprises on the downside. * India's wholesale price index (WPI) rose a slower-than-expected 5.96 percent in March, the lowest rate in more than three years, government data showed on Monday. * Traders say there was buying by gold importers in early trade, tracking weak regional equities and expectations of higher inflation which has now eased. * Domestic shares trading up 0.7 percent after inflation data also hurting the dollar. * An upward revision in the January inflation data, however, preventing a further fall in the dollar/rupee, traders say. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)