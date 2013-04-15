* Shares in India's Wockhardt Ltd fall 2.4 percent, extending declines for a third day. Analysts say the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has made unspecified queries with the company over a plant making injectable drugs in Aurangabad in western India. * Several analysts, some citing interactions with the drugmaker, say in notes that Wockhardt has been approached by the FDA as part of an inspection of its export plant. * Citigroup says in a note the queries would have no immediate impact unless they were followed by specific action such as a warning letter or a so-called import alert, meaning Wockhardt would be barred from exporting products from the affected plant to the United States. * "While Wockhardt is in the process of responding to the queries, it is difficult to assess the potential impact or time to resolution in the absence of more information," Citigroup said in a report dated on Monday. * A company spokesman declined to comment when contacted by Reuters. FDA officials could not immediately be reached for comment. * Wockhardt's shares had fallen 13.3 percent in the previous two trading sessions. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)