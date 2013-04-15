* Shares of Indian banks extend gains after data showed wholesale inflation slowed in March, raising hopes the central bank would cut interest rates at its policy review on May 3. * Rate cuts help loan growth at lenders and ease margin pressures, according to analysts. * Public sector banks could also benefit as they are big holders of government bonds, which could rally should the RBI ease monetary policy. * State Bank of India gains 3.3 percent and ICICI Bank Ltd is up 1.7 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)