* Indian shares gain, reversing early losses after March headline inflation sharply eases, raising hopes of a cut in the key repo rate on May 3. * The BSE index is 0.6 percent higher and the 50-share NSE index 0.8 percent up. * Lenders lead gains as a potential rate cut could boost loan demand as RBI has already eased the repo rate twice this year. * State Bank of India gains 2.6 percent, while Bank of Baroda is 3.7 percent higher. * Oil marketing companies gain after a fall in global crude oil prices. Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd gains 5.3 percent, while Oil & Natural Gas Corp Ltd is up 4.7 percent on hopes of a lower subsidy burden. * Infosys gains 2.1 percent, rebounding on value-buying, after hitting earlier in the session its lowest intraday level in a decade after the company posted lower-than-expected revenue guidance. * However, TCS falls 2.4 percent ahead of its quarterly earnings result due on Wednesday.