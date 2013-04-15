BRIEF-Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate's 2016 net profit up 39.5 pct y/y
April 14 Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd
April 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower UniCredit Bank AG
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date April 22, 2020
Coupon 1.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.701
Spread 14 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 69.2bp
over the January 2020 DBR
Payment Date April 22, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche bank, DZ Bank,
Nord/LB & Unicredit
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's) &
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
ISIN DE000HV2AH47
MILAN, April 14 The new Chinese owners of Italian soccer club AC Milan plan to invest in a stadium and could eventually list the team on a stock market to help revive its fortunes, AC Milan's chief executive-designate said on Friday.