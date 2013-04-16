* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fall 0.58 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is down 0.78 percent. * The yen firmed against the dollar and the euro on Tuesday while commodities from gold to oil extended their sharp declines after investors dumped risk assets overnight, worried over slowing growth in China and the U.S. took hold. * Foreign institutional investors were net sellers of 4.18 billion rupees ($76.52 million) worth of stock on Monday, provisional exchange data showed, a day when the Sensex rose 0.63 percent. * Reliance Industries Ltd to report earnings. Profit likely rose in the March quarter, buoyed by strong margins in the company's core oil refining business and treasury gains from large cash reserves. ($1 = 54.6250 Indian rupees) (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com /; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)