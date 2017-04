* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is seen opening lower, tracking the sharp fall in global crude and gold prices. It closed 4 basis points down at 7.83 percent on Monday. * Global crude oil prices sank below $100 a barrel and gold plunged to a more than two-year low. * Bond yields are seen opening at 7.81 percent levels and trading between 7.79 percent and 7.83 during the day, dealers said. * The Indian government will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.7 billion) of bonds on April 18, which includes issuance of 60 billion rupees of the 10-year benchmark 8.15 percent, 2022 bonds, the central bank said in a statement on Monday. [ID: nL3N0D29BP] (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)