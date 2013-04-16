* USD/INR is likely to open stronger compared with its
previous close of 54.6250/6350, tracking lower regional
equities.
* The pair is seen opening around 54.70 and moving in a 54.50 to
54.80 range during the session.
* The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore are
lower by 0.42 percent. Domestic shares are seen opening weak and
may support the pair.
* Asian currencies were trading mixed versus the dollar. See
for a snapshot.
* The yen hit two-week highs while commodity currencies tumbled
on Tuesday after disappointing Chinese data, a rout in commodity
prices led by gold, and explosions in Boston sapped risk
sentiment.
* Lower commodity and metals prices will be watched, which if
sustained, would help ease the pressure on the current account
deficit, which has been a key factor weighing on the rupee.
