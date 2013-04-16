* USD/INR is likely to open stronger compared with its previous close of 54.6250/6350, tracking lower regional equities. * The pair is seen opening around 54.70 and moving in a 54.50 to 54.80 range during the session. * The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore are lower by 0.42 percent. Domestic shares are seen opening weak and may support the pair. * Asian currencies were trading mixed versus the dollar. See for a snapshot. * The yen hit two-week highs while commodity currencies tumbled on Tuesday after disappointing Chinese data, a rout in commodity prices led by gold, and explosions in Boston sapped risk sentiment. * Lower commodity and metals prices will be watched, which if sustained, would help ease the pressure on the current account deficit, which has been a key factor weighing on the rupee. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/ archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)