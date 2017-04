* USD/INR trades at 54.45/46 versus its close of 54.6250/6350 as global risk currencies such as the euro are largely range-bound against the dollar after Monday's commodity-sparked plunges. * Strong gains in share prices also support the rupee. Lower commodity prices would reduce the pressure on the country's record current account deficit. * The pair is seen moving in a 54.38 to 54.62 range during the session. * Cash gold and U.S. gold futures plunged to their weakest in over two years, pulling silver lower and dragging Tokyo gold futures down almost 10 percent. * Brent crude also sank below $100 a barrel for the first time in nine months on Tuesday amid a wider commodities rout. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)