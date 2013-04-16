* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield eases to 7.81 percent in early trade, 2 basis points lower than the last close, cheering the drop in global crude and gold prices. * Brent crude sinks below $100 a barrel for the first time in nine months and gold plunges to a more than two-year low. * If sustained, lower commodity and metals prices will help ease pressure on the current account deficit, which has been cited by the RBI as a factor in monetary policy decisions, dealers say. * The Indian government will sell $2.7 billion of bonds on April 18, which includes issuance of 60 billion rupees of the 10-year benchmark 8.15 percent, 2022 bonds, the central bank said in a statement on Monday. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)