* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield eases to
7.81 percent in early trade, 2 basis points lower than the last
close, cheering the drop in global crude and gold prices.
* Brent crude sinks below $100 a barrel for the first time in
nine months and gold plunges to a more than two-year low.
* If sustained, lower commodity and metals prices will help ease
pressure on the current account deficit, which has been cited by
the RBI as a factor in monetary policy decisions, dealers say.
* The Indian government will sell $2.7 billion of bonds on April
18, which includes issuance of 60 billion rupees of the 10-year
benchmark 8.15 percent, 2022 bonds, the central bank said in a
statement on Monday.
