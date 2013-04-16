* Indian shares gain for a second day, with the BSE index gaining 1 percent and the 50-share NSE index up 1.1 percent, crossing the psychologically important level of 5,600 for the first time since April 11. * The sharp declines in crude and gold prices are expected to help narrow India's current account deficit, dealers said. * Slowing wholesale price inflation could also spur the RBI to cut interest rates at its policy review on May 3, dealers add. * Mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd gains 2.7 percent, while ICICI Bank Ltd is up 1.7 percent. * Indian oil marketing companies such as Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd gain for a second day on hopes a slump in crude prices would lower the cost of under-recoveries. * Hindustan Petroleum Corp gains 1.4 percent, Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd is up 1.7 percent, while Indian Oil Corp Ltd rises 1.5 percent. * Shares of India's Tata Power Co Ltd gain 3.7 percent after India's central electricity regulator allowed the company to raise electricity tariffs on a temporary basis at its Mundra power plant in western India. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)