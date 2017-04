* USD/INR extends losses to 54.33/34, its weakest since April 2 and down from its Monday's close of 54.6250/6350, tracking gains in domestic shares as slumping commodity and gold prices are reducing the pressure on the country's record current account deficit. * The main share index is up 1.3 percent. * Traders say sentiment for the dollar also remains weak as the global commodities sell-off reduces demand for the greenback. * Buying expected below 54.34 levels and downside likely to be limited around 54.25 for the day, traders say. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)