* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 7.81 percent, on hopes the current sell-off in commodities will help ease current account deficit concerns. * The yield had earlier slid to a session low of 7.80 percent, a level last seen on Feb. 28. * Brent crude sinks below $100 a barrel for the first time in nine months and gold plunges to a more than two-year low. * The government will sell $2.7 billion of bonds on April 18, which includes the issuance of 10-year benchmark 8.15 percent, 2022 bonds. * The rally in bonds is seen continuing as investors are factoring in a rate cut in the May policy, supported by lower-than-expected core wholesale inflation and barely growing industrial output. * The trade deficit numbers for the month of March, set to be released this week, will be watched for cues, traders say. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)