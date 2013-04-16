* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2
basis points at 7.81 percent, on hopes the current sell-off in
commodities will help ease current account deficit concerns.
* The yield had earlier slid to a session low of 7.80 percent, a
level last seen on Feb. 28.
* Brent crude sinks below $100 a barrel for the first time in
nine months and gold plunges to a more than two-year low.
* The government will sell $2.7 billion of bonds on April 18,
which includes the issuance of 10-year benchmark 8.15 percent,
2022 bonds.
* The rally in bonds is seen continuing as investors are
factoring in a rate cut in the May policy, supported by
lower-than-expected core wholesale inflation and barely growing
industrial output.
* The trade deficit numbers for the month of March, set to be
released this week, will be watched for cues, traders say.
(archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson
reuters.com@reuters.net)