* Indian shares rise for a second day, with the BSE index gaining 1.55 percent and the 50-share NSE index up 1.61 percent. * Both indexes are trading above their 200-day moving averages for the first time since April 4. * The sharp declines in crude and gold prices are expected to help narrow India's current account deficit, dealers say. * Slowing wholesale price inflation could also spur the central bank to cut interest rates at its policy review on May 3, dealers add. * Mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd gains 3.2 percent, while ICICI Bank Ltd is up 2.7 percent. * Shares of India's Tata Power Co Ltd gain 2.5 percent after India's central electricity regulator allowed the company to raise electricity tariffs on a temporary basis at its Mundra power plant in western India. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)