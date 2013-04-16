* India's near-end swap rate hit a new 2-year low and the longer-end swap rate slid to a near six-month low. * The falls are driven by rising expectations of a rate cut in RBI's May 3 policy review on the back of lower-than-expected core wholesale inflation and barely growing industrial output. * The receivings are also being helped by favourable commodity price movements that would help ease current account deficit concerns. * The one-year overnight interest swap (OIS) was at 7.29 percent, its lowest since March 17 2011. It closed at 7.33 percent on Monday. * The benchmark five-year swap rate was at 7.03 percent, its lowest since October 30 2012. It ended at 7.11 percent on Monday. (archana.narayan@thomsonreuters.com / archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)