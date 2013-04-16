* India's near-end swap rate hit a new 2-year low and the
longer-end swap rate slid to a near six-month low.
* The falls are driven by rising expectations of a rate cut in
RBI's May 3 policy review on the back of lower-than-expected
core wholesale inflation and barely growing industrial output.
* The receivings are also being helped by favourable commodity
price movements that would help ease current account deficit
concerns.
* The one-year overnight interest swap (OIS)
was at 7.29 percent, its lowest since March 17 2011. It closed
at 7.33 percent on Monday.
* The benchmark five-year swap rate was at 7.03
percent, its lowest since October 30 2012. It ended at 7.11
percent on Monday.
(archana.narayan@thomsonreuters.com /
archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)