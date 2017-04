* Indian overnight cash rates continue to trade little changed at 7.55/7.60 percent compared with its close of 7.50/7.55 percent on Monday. * Banks' borrowing from the central bank's repo window falls further to 580.05 billion rupees versus 596.75 billion rupees on Monday. * Traders expect the cash deficit in the system to remain around 500 billion rupees and hold the call money rate around the repo rate of 7.50 percent. * Rates are expected to remain high despite it being the second week of the reporting fortnight as demand would remain firm due to a holiday shortened week, traders say. Rates, however, are unlikely to rise much above 7.75 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)