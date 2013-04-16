April 16(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Agricultural Bank of China
(Singapore Branch)
Issue Amount 479 million Renminbi
Maturity Date April 22, 2014
Coupon 2.8 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date April 22, 2013
Lead Manager(s) DBS
Listing Singapore
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 500
Governing Law Singapore
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
