April 16 Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) reported a 5.5 percent rise in quarterly profit as it earned more from investment banking.

Net income applicable to common shareholders at the top Wall Street bank rose to $2.19 billion, or $4.29 per share, in the first quarter from $2.07 billion, or $3.92 per share, a year earlier. [ID:nBwbhcWFha]

(Reporting By Lauren Tara LaCapra in New York and Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

((lauren.lacapra@thomsonreuters.com)(646-223-6116)(Reuters Messaging: lauren.lacapra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GOLDMANSACHS EARNINGS/

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.