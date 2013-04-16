April 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date July 15, 2020
Coupon 1.5 pct
Reoffer price 101.767
Yield 1.243 pct
Spread 5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 53bp
over the 3.0 pct July 2020 DBR
Payment Date April 23, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citi, Deutsche Bank &
RBC CM
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 15 cents
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion
euro when fungible
ISIN XS0903345220
