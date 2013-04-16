Apr 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Vorarlberger Landes- und Hypothekenbank AG (Hypo Vorarlberger)
Issue Amount 600 million euro
Maturity Date April 23, 2020
Coupon 1.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.277
Spread 20 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 73.3 bp
Over the 3.25 pct 2020 DBR
Payment Date April 23, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, CACIB, DZ Bank, LBBW & UniCredit
Listing Vienna
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
ISIN XS0920712600
Data supplied by International Insider.