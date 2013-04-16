April 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower WGZ Bank AG Westdeutsche Genossenschafts
Zentralbank
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date April 19, 2018
Coupon 6-Month Euribor + 14bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 6-Month Euribor + 14bp
Payment Date April 19, 2013
Lead Manager(s) WGZ Bank
Ratings A1 (Moody's)
Listing Duesseldorf
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN DE000WGZ7GG4
