April 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Origin Energy Finance Ltd

Guarantor Origin Energy Ltd

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date October 23, 2020

Coupon 2.5 pct

Issue price 99.785

Reoffer price 99.785

Spread 130 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 178.1bp

over the 2.25 pct September 2020 DBR

Payment Date April 23, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Goldman Sachs International &

UBS Investment Bank

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing Singapore

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0920705737

Data supplied by International Insider.