April 16(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Rabobank Nederland NV

Issue Amount 250 million Mexican Pesos

Maturity Date January 23, 2017

Coupon 4.625 pct

Issue price 100.574

Reoffer price 100.574

Payment Date April 23, 2013

Lead Manager(s) HSBC

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law Dutch

Notes The issue size will total 1.25 billion Mexican Pesos

when fungible

ISIN XS0877790765

Data supplied by International Insider.