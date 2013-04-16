April 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Future Land Development Holdings Ltd
Issue Amount 1.5 billion Renminbi
Maturity Date April 23, 2016
Coupon 9.75 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Reoffer Yield 9.75 pct
Payment Date April 23, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch, BOC International, Citic Securities
International, Deutsche Bank & Haitong International
Ratings BB- (S&P), B+ (Fitch)
Listing SGX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1000-10
Governing Law New York
Data supplied by International Insider.