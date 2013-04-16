April 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Future Land Development Holdings Ltd

Issue Amount 1.5 billion Renminbi

Maturity Date April 23, 2016

Coupon 9.75 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Reoffer Yield 9.75 pct

Payment Date April 23, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch, BOC International, Citic Securities

International, Deutsche Bank & Haitong International

Ratings BB- (S&P), B+ (Fitch)

Listing SGX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1000-10

Governing Law New York

Data supplied by International Insider.