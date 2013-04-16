April 16(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Kommuninvest I Sverige AB
Issue Amount $2.35 billion
Maturity Date June 15, 2016
Coupon 0.5 pct
Issue price 99.677
Reoffer price 99.677
Yield 0.604 pct
Spread 11 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date April 23, 2013
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Lead Manager(s) Citi, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan & Nomura
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
Data supplied by International Insider.