* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange gain 0.4 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.32 percent higher. * Asian shares and commodities recovered on Wednesday as a sharp sell-off over the past two sessions lured bargain hunters, with sentiment bolstered by positive American corporate earnings and data supporting the case for ongoing U.S. monetary stimulus. * Foreign institutional investors were net buyers of 5.92 billion rupees ($109.17 million) worth of stock on Tuesday, provisional exchange data showed, a day when the Sensex rose its most in nearly seven months. * Reliance Industries Ltd shares watched after company posts 32 percent rise in March quarter profit. * Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies to report earnings which will be closely watched after Infosys shocked with a muted revenue guidance for 2013-14. ($1 = 54.2250 Indian rupees) (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com /; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)