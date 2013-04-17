* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is seen
edging lower in early trade, cheered by the sharp fall in global
crude and gold prices. It closed 1 basis point lower at 7.82
percent on Tuesday.
* The recent sell-off in global crude and gold, if sustained, is
seen easing current account deficit concerns, providing more
room for a rate cut.
* Bond yields are seen opening at 7.81 percent levels and
trading between 7.78 percent and 7.84 during the day, dealers
said.
* The government is scheduled to sell 100 billion rupees in
treasury bills later in the day, cut-offs of which will be
watched for direction by the market, dealers said.
* Supply worth 150 billion rupees ($2.7 billion) of bonds by the
government on Thursday is the next key trigger for the debt
market.
(archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson
reuters.com@reuters.net)