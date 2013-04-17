* USD/INR is likely to open weaker compared with its previous close of 54.15/16, tracking stronger regional equities and currencies. * The pair is seen opening around 53.90/95 and moving in a 53.80 to 54.10 range during the session. * The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore are higher by 0.42 percent. Domestic shares are seen opening stronger and may weigh on the pair. * Asian currencies trading higher versus the dollar. See for a snapshot. * Traders say easing inflation has helped cement rate cut bets at the central bank's upcoming annual monetary policy on May 3. * The sell-off in global commodities is seen taking pressure off the country's record current account deficit, which has been a key factor weighing on the rupee. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/ archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)