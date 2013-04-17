* USD/INR is likely to open weaker compared with its
previous close of 54.15/16, tracking stronger regional equities
and currencies.
* The pair is seen opening around 53.90/95 and moving in a 53.80
to 54.10 range during the session.
* The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore are
higher by 0.42 percent. Domestic shares are seen opening
stronger and may weigh on the pair.
* Asian currencies trading higher versus the dollar. See
for a snapshot.
* Traders say easing inflation has helped cement rate cut bets
at the central bank's upcoming annual monetary policy on May 3.
* The sell-off in global commodities is seen taking pressure off
the country's record current account deficit, which has been a
key factor weighing on the rupee.
