* India's benchmark bond prices were firm in early trades as
high odds of a rate cut by the central bank in the upcoming
policy was ensuring strong appetite for dated securities.
* However, profit-taking and government's plan to sell 150
billion rupees in debt on Thursday capped the rise in bond
prices.
* At 04:01 GMT, the 10-year bond yield was
unmoved at 7.82 percent from its previous close.
* Bonds are taking positive cues from the recent selloff in
global crude and gold, which if sustained, is seen easing
current account deficit concerns.
* They are expected to trade in a narrow range during the day as
traders may avoid big secondary market purchases ahead of the
auction.
* The government is scheduled to sell 100 billion rupees in
treasury bills later in the day, cut-offs of which will be
watched for direction by the market, dealers said.
