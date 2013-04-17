* India's benchmark bond prices were firm in early trades as high odds of a rate cut by the central bank in the upcoming policy was ensuring strong appetite for dated securities. * However, profit-taking and government's plan to sell 150 billion rupees in debt on Thursday capped the rise in bond prices. * At 04:01 GMT, the 10-year bond yield was unmoved at 7.82 percent from its previous close. * Bonds are taking positive cues from the recent selloff in global crude and gold, which if sustained, is seen easing current account deficit concerns. * They are expected to trade in a narrow range during the day as traders may avoid big secondary market purchases ahead of the auction. * The government is scheduled to sell 100 billion rupees in treasury bills later in the day, cut-offs of which will be watched for direction by the market, dealers said. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)