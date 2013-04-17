* USD/INR trading at 54.01/02 versus its Tuesday's
close of 54.15/16 after hitting 53.89 in early trade, its lowest
since Feb. 28.
* Traders say sentiment for the dollar/rupee continues to remain
weak on the back of the recent sell-off in global commodities
and rising hopes of a rate cut.
* Asian currencies also trading stronger versus the dollar. See
for a snapshot.
* Traders say easing inflation has helped cement rate cut bets
at the central bank's upcoming annual monetary policy on May 3.
* The sell-off in global commodities is seen taking the pressure
off the country's record current account deficit, which has been
a key factor weighing on the rupee.
* The pair is seen getting some support at 53.80 levels and
moving in a 53.70 to 54.20 range during the session.
(swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/;
swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)