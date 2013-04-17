* USD/INR trading at 54.01/02 versus its Tuesday's close of 54.15/16 after hitting 53.89 in early trade, its lowest since Feb. 28. * Traders say sentiment for the dollar/rupee continues to remain weak on the back of the recent sell-off in global commodities and rising hopes of a rate cut. * Asian currencies also trading stronger versus the dollar. See for a snapshot. * Traders say easing inflation has helped cement rate cut bets at the central bank's upcoming annual monetary policy on May 3. * The sell-off in global commodities is seen taking the pressure off the country's record current account deficit, which has been a key factor weighing on the rupee. * The pair is seen getting some support at 53.80 levels and moving in a 53.70 to 54.20 range during the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)