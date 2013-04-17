* The BSE index falls 0.04 percent and the 50-share NSE index up 0.05 percent in choppy trade. * Reliance Industries' shares fall 2.8 percent after its revenue growth for the January-March quarter missed analyst estimates while profits were broadly in line. * Tech shares fall tracking the rupee's appreciation and on worries that a proposed U.S. Senate immigration bill may lead to outsourcing firms paying higher fees and wages to H-1B visa workers. * Infosys Ltd falls 1 percent, while Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is down 1.4 percent. * However, shares in HCL Technologies Ltd gain 1.8 percent after its January-March net profit beat analysts' estimates. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)