* The Reserve Bank of India is expected to sell 91-day treasury bills at 7.75 percent, lower than 7.81 percent at the last week's sale, according to the median estimate in a Reuters poll of 10 banks and primary dealers. * Investors anticipate the central bank to ease monetary policy for a third time this year after data showed lower-than-expected core wholesale inflation data and barely growing industrial output data, and sell-off in commodities is pulling down the cost of borrowing across the rate curve. * For 91-day t-bills, the highest forecast was 7.8 percent, while the lowest was 7.74 percent. * The central bank is expected to sell 364-day t-bills at 7.57 percent versus the auction cut-off of 7.75 percent two weeks earlier. * The highest forecast for 364-day t-bills was 7.6 percent, while the lowest was 7.5 percent. * The RBI will auction 50 billion rupees of 91-day bills and 50 billion rupees of 364-day bills later on Wednesday. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/swati.bhat@thomsonreuters .com/)