* The Reserve Bank of India is expected to sell 91-day treasury
bills at 7.75 percent, lower than 7.81 percent at the last
week's sale, according to the median estimate in a Reuters poll
of 10 banks and primary dealers.
* Investors anticipate the central bank to ease monetary policy
for a third time this year after data showed lower-than-expected
core wholesale inflation data and barely growing industrial
output data, and sell-off in commodities is pulling down the
cost of borrowing across the rate curve.
* For 91-day t-bills, the highest forecast was 7.8 percent,
while the lowest was 7.74 percent.
* The central bank is expected to sell 364-day t-bills at 7.57
percent versus the auction cut-off of 7.75 percent two weeks
earlier.
* The highest forecast for 364-day t-bills was 7.6 percent,
while the lowest was 7.5 percent.
* The RBI will auction 50 billion rupees of 91-day bills and 50
billion rupees of 364-day bills later on Wednesday.
