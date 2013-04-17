* India's benchmark bonds gain for a fourth consecutive session on speculation that slowing inflation and a sell-off in commodities will help the central bank cut interest rates next month. * However, profit-taking ahead of the India's sale of 150 billion rupees in debt on Thursday capped the gains. * At 07:05 GMT, the 10-year bond yield was at 7.80 percent from 7.82 percent at its previous close. * The Reserve Bank of India is expected to sell 91-day treasury bills at 7.75 percent, lower than 7.81 percent at the last week's sale and 364-day t-bills at 7.57 percent versus the auction cut-off of 7.75 percent two weeks earlier. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)