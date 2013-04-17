* India's benchmark bonds gain for a fourth consecutive session
on speculation that slowing inflation and a sell-off in
commodities will help the central bank cut interest rates next
month.
* However, profit-taking ahead of the India's sale of 150
billion rupees in debt on Thursday capped the gains.
* At 07:05 GMT, the 10-year bond yield was at
7.80 percent from 7.82 percent at its previous close.
* The Reserve Bank of India is expected to sell 91-day treasury
bills at 7.75 percent, lower than 7.81 percent at the last
week's sale and 364-day t-bills at 7.57 percent versus the
auction cut-off of 7.75 percent two weeks earlier.
